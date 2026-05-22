Akwa Ibom: Udoedehe denies selling past election chances

Vows to tackle poverty, beat Eno in 2027

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governorship aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, has denied allegations that he regularly contests during election seasons only to pull out for a fee from wealthy candidates, leaving his supporters in the lurch.

Udoedehe, a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who has been branded a chronic governorship aspirant in the state, said he is returning with renewed determination and promised to unseat incumbent Governor Umo Eno in the 2027 election.

“Selling my election chances in the past to my opponent would have amounted to empowering my enemy and I cannot do it.

“People who are saying such things are sycophants and blackmailers who are busy endorsing Senator Akpabio even when they are not from Akpabio’s senatorial district.

“Let me tell my supporters not to mind them. They should continue to trust me, believing that I will turn things around for the betterment of my people come 2027.”

Addressing a press conference in Uyo ahead of the ADC governorship primaries in the state, Udoedehe observed that the state has received substantial revenue from the Federation Account while the people continue to live in abject poverty.

He vowed to tackle poverty, youth unemployment, infrastructure deficits and human capital development, adding that the present administration is playing politics with the future of the people despite the volume of funds at its disposal.

“I am coming to salvage Akwa Ibom people from poverty, inequality and development deficit.”

The former APC National Secretary disclosed that he left the party when he discovered that chieftains of the party had ganged up against him, adding that he is not bothered if they regroup to fight him in 2027.

“I only left the APC as National Secretary when I discovered that they had ganged up against me. Though they may regroup, I don’t care, but my problem is the unemployment and underdevelopment in Akwa Ibom State.

“No matter the sentiments, I want Akwa Ibom people to try me in office as their governor. Don’t join baseless haters in hating me. Allow them to perish in their malice.

“My conviction is that once Akwa Ibom people are properly enlightened, they will decide in my favour in the 2027 election.”

On the strength of the ADC to win the election in Akwa Ibom State, Udoedehe recalled how he brought the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and APC to the state, adding that the party has now become a ruling party.

“My administration would be the best progressive government ever in the history of Akwa Ibom because I have a clear mind without bias against anybody.

“I am not coming to contest this election so that I can collect money from anybody.”

Udoedehe said some people have erroneously branded him a former motor park chairman, insisting that he has never headed a motor park and adding that such name-calling amounts to hate speech which cannot stop his ambition of becoming governor of the state.

“I have never been the chairman of a motor park. If I were, I would be the first person to tell God thank you for lifting me from grass to grace.

“It is propaganda from mischief-makers. I am a graduate of Sociology and Anthropology from the former University of Cross River State, now UniUyo, and I finished with a second class upper division.

“I want Akwa Ibom people to leave joint-stock hatred. I have not stolen the commonwealth of the people. I have faced many ugly situations because of Akwa Ibom people, including imprisonment through emergency laws, just to implicate me because of fighting for the Akwa Ibom people.

“Don’t join the campaign to smear me,” he said.