From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has pledged that the 10th National Assembly will prioritise workers’ welfare, security, safety, and service conditions, ensuring labour-friendly legislation receives due attention.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio vowed to protect workers’ rights, stating, “Under our eyes, no Nigerian worker will be victimised on account of expressing himself or herself either in demanding their rights or seeking legal redress.”

Akpabio praised Nigerian workers for their productivity, diligence, and resilience amid socio-economic challenges, noting their commitment to national progress.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers,” he said. “Despite obvious challenges, you remain the backbone of our economy. I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity.”

He assured collaboration with the executive to address workers’ concerns and foster growth opportunities, adding, “Together, we shall build a brighter future for Nigerian workers and our great nation.”

Akpabio extended felicitations from his family, constituents, and the National Assembly, wishing workers a peaceful May Day celebration.