Says President Tinubu has approved financial empowerment of1,000 Nigerians per ward nationwide

Commissions school blocks, ICT Centre, ultra-modern market in Akwa Ibom

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has charged Nigerians to take responsibility for the protection and maintenance of government projects in their communities, warning that vandalism discourages development.

Akpabio gave the charge on Tuesday, August 26, while commissioning several projects in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“My duty as your representative in the Senate is to ensure that I bring projects that you ask for in the overall good of the people,” the Senate President said in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom.

“You as the beneficiaries of these projects owe the government a duty to protect the facilities so that they won’t be vandalised or destroyed by enemies of progress. In other words, I want communities to own these projects and, by so doing, the government at all levels would be encouraged to do more,” he added.

He further cautioned against neglecting public infrastructure, saying, “If you say, ‘after all, it is government property, let us vandalise them,’ are we all not government? That means you are also destroying your property and, by so doing, you have only succeeded in discouraging the government from doing more for your community.”

The Senate President assured the people of Akwa Ibom that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy before the end of its tenure.

“This current administration of President Bola Tinubu is one with a human face that is determined to make things easier for the people, especially the common people. The President recently approved that 1,000 Nigerians from every ward all over the country should be financially empowered to boost their economic powers at the local level,” Akpabio said.

Earlier, a community leader and member of the National Communications Commission (NCC), Chris Okorie, pledged continued support for the President, Akpabio, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno.

Projects commissioned by the Senate President include an eight-classroom block and an ICT centre at St Augustine Secondary School in Ika Local Government Area, a 12-classroom block at Community Secondary School, and an ultra-modern market in Uruk-Ata 2, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.