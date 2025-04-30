From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, has outlined strategies for the district to produce Ogun State’s governor in 2027, ending a 49-year exclusion.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Yewa Think-Tank’s (YTT) secretariat, ‘Yewa Unity House’, in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area, Adeola stressed that unity and cohesion among political leaders, stakeholders, and residents are crucial for a Yewa-Awori candidate to succeed.

Adeola lamented Ogun West’s failure to produce a governor since the state’s creation in 1976, urging leaders to “consciously and painstakingly put the best foot forward in 2027” to break the jinx. He attributed past failures to internal and external factors but insisted Yewa-Awori people must collectively leverage their endowments to contest power.

“YTT, as a leading and knowledge-based organisation, must objectively look at all the variables that should engender success for the senatorial district and so inform all critical stakeholders this time around on the way forward,” Adeola stated. “Going forward, I don’t expect anyone from Ogun West to be a bystander in the ongoing struggle for political power in Ogun State.”

He called for a united effort free from sentiment or personal interests, charging YTT to lead initiatives for sustainable socio-economic and political development. Adeola celebrated the completion of the multimillion-naira Yewa Unity House, which he helped fund from lintel stage, as a landmark for Ogun West. He noted his long-standing collaboration with YTT to address marginalisation, predating his senatorial role.

Later, at the 2nd Edition of the Town Hall Meeting/Mega Empowerment and Thank You Tour at Asade Agunloye Pavilion in Ilaro, Adeola pledged to continue facilitating empowerment and delivering quality representation in the Senate.