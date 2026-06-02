Adeboye never campaigned for government, RCCG fires back at critics

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has rejected claims that its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, campaigned for the government in power, insisting that the respected cleric has maintained a non-partisan position throughout his ministry.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the church said Pastor Adeboye has consistently encouraged Nigerians, particularly church members, to participate in the democratic process by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and voting according to conscience, without endorsing any political party or candidate.

RCCG said attempts to portray its leader as a partisan actor were misleading and inconsistent with his long-standing public posture on governance and civic responsibility.

The church also addressed allegations linking Adeboye to the cancellation of a planned protest, clarifying that the cleric merely relayed a directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) regarding changes to a three-day prayer programme and rally.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye only communicated the instruction of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to members of RCCG on the updated plan to have the grand finale of the Three-Day Prayer Programme in a centralised venue and hold a rally around the venue,” the statement said.

According to the church, the communication was not exclusive to RCCG but was conveyed to churches operating under the PFN umbrella across the country.

RCCG further pushed back against claims that Pastor Adeboye has remained silent on national concerns, noting that he has repeatedly spoken on issues affecting Nigeria, including insecurity, corruption, elections, governance, economic hardship and the need for responsible leadership.

The church stressed, however, that the cleric’s interventions have largely taken the form of moral guidance, prayer, counsel and value-based advocacy rather than direct partisan confrontation.

“Let it be clearly stated: Pastor Adeboye and RCCG will not be defined by falsehood, and neither will the Church remain silent while inaccurate narratives are repeatedly circulated as facts,” the statement added.

The church urged bloggers, commentators, media organisations and members of the public to verify claims concerning Pastor Adeboye and RCCG through official communication channels before publication.

“If a claim is not communicated, verified or endorsed through RCCG’s official communication channels, it should not be regarded as an official position of the Church,” it stated.

The clarification comes amid growing public debate over the role of religious leaders in Nigeria’s political space and increasing scrutiny of public statements attributed to influential clerics.