From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP), led by Barrister Julius Abure, has vehemently rejected claims by its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has infiltrated the party’s leadership and is fuelling internal divisions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 10, by the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the LP accused Obi and Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti of instigating and perpetuating the party’s internal crisis.

“The problem in the Labour Party was not created by the ruling party; rather, the crisis was created and sustained by Peter Obi and Dr Alex Otti. We dare Obi to produce any tangible or intangible evidence to suggest that the Abure-led leadership is working with the APC,” the statement read.

The reaction follows an interview where Obi alleged APC interference in LP’s affairs. The Abure leadership dismissed these claims as baseless, challenging Obi to provide proof. Defending Abure, Farouk highlighted his contributions during the 2023 elections, including coordinating national campaigns and defending Obi’s mandate in court.

“Abure travelled across Europe and the United States to galvanise support for Peter Obi. He also stood firm during the legal tussles up to the Supreme Court,” Farouk said.

The LP further accused Obi and Otti of establishing an “illegal and unconstitutional caretaker committee” in Umuahia, Abia State, to sow division. Addressing a recent verbal spat, the party clarified that Abure’s alleged remark calling Otti “dwarfy in knowledge” was a response to Otti’s reported derogatory comment labelling Abure as “masturbating”. The LP noted, “The governor never retracted nor apologised for that reckless statement,” accusing Otti of disrespecting the party’s leadership despite Abure’s role in securing Otti’s 2023 governorship victory.

Farouk called for unity, urging Obi and other aggrieved members to accept Abure’s leadership. “One takeaway from Obi’s interview is that he has acknowledged that Abure is the National Chairman of the Labour Party. We are therefore calling on him and others to understand that Abure’s leadership has come to stay,” he added.