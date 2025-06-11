Traders at the Ekeoha Shopping Centre, Aba, Abia State, have sent a Save Our Soul message to Governor Alex Otti to intervene in the alleged illegal demolition and high cost of shops in the market, undergoing remodelling.

The traders cried out that the company handling the remodelling of the market has failed to abide by the agreement reached with the traders which involves funding for alternative shops for displaced traders and stoppage of more demolition until the demolished areas are fully rebuilt.

Speaking on the plight of the traders, Grand Patron of the Ekeoha market traders’ association, Chief Barth Azubuike Madubuko said about 2,000 displaced traders are loitering around the market as they have nowhere to stay.

He added that the developers have continued to demolish more shops without rebuilding the ones already demolished, thereby causing more sufferings to the traders.

He said the demolished area in the market accommodated more than 2,000 traders while the temporary place provided for them at the GSM market, could not accommodate more than 200 traders.

Madubuko, a former chairman of the market association alleged that some displaced traders are surrendering their allocation papers for amounts ranging from N1 million to N800,000 because they were told that they will not be able to afford the cost of the remodelled shops which is put at N10m.

“You don’t need a prophet to tell you that the traders are not happy with what is happening at Ekeoha market.You can feel their grievances. We embraced the remodeling of the market because of the fact that Governor Alex Otti has a clear vision for the market and Aba community.

“Some traders went to court to challenge it but we pleaded with them to soft-pedal since the Governor was involved and the withdrew the matter. But we are surprised that things are not working out as we expected.

“Demolition of shops should stop because enough demolition had taken place.Over 2,000 displaced traders are loitering around the market because there is no place for them to stay contrary to the agreement that temporary shops will be provided for them.

“Now, we are hearing that the remodeled shops are being sold for N10 million to outsiders, contrary to the agreement that the displaced traders Will be offered their shops with a choice of first refusal.”

Madubuko said the traders are demanding that the remodeling should be completed before being offered for sale.