Trump orders fresh strikes as US-Iran tensions escalate

US President Donald Trump has authorised a new round of military strikes against Iran after accusing Iranian forces of bringing down a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, an allegation Tehran has denied.

The development marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries and raises fresh concerns about the stability of a ceasefire that has come under increasing strain in recent weeks.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, Trump said he had been briefed by military officials on the incident involving the helicopter and its crew.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said.

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Shortly after the president’s remarks, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces had launched what it described as defensive military operations against Iranian targets.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out in response to the reported downing of the helicopter.

“The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” the command said.

Explosions were later reported in the southern Iranian city of Sirik, while US officials confirmed that military operations began at approximately 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

CENTCOM noted that the cause of the helicopter incident remained under investigation and said the two crew members were rescued within hours and were in stable condition.

Iran, however, disputed Washington’s version of events. Iranian officials insisted there had been no deliberate attack on a US military aircraft.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the continued presence of foreign forces near Iran’s territorial boundaries and warned that such deployments increase the risk of confrontation.

“The Strait of Hormuz is NOT international waters but shared between Iran and Oman, and located thousands of miles away from US shores. Maritime boundaries are crystal clear,” Araghchi said.

“Our Powerful Armed Forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran’s airspace, land or waters. Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire.”

The latest exchange threatens to further undermine the April 8 ceasefire that halted direct hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Since then, sporadic clashes and retaliatory actions have kept the region on edge.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy routes, carrying a significant share of global oil exports. Any escalation in the area is closely watched by governments, energy markets and security analysts because of its potential impact on international trade and oil supplies.

Despite the renewed military action, diplomatic efforts have not been completely ruled out. US Vice President JD Vance indicated that Washington remains open to a future agreement with Iran, suggesting that dialogue could continue even as tensions rise on the ground.

The latest confrontation underscores the fragile security environment in the Middle East, where military incidents can quickly escalate into broader geopolitical crises with global implications.