Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Wednesday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Oyo school abduction: IGP deploys DIGs, others to rescue pupils, teachers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has assured Nigerians that the Police, working in collaboration with other security agencies, will do everything within their power to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

Labour demands immediate renegotiation of minimum wage

Nigeria’s organised labour movement has sounded the alarm over what it described as a deepening crisis of survival facing workers, declaring that negotiations for a new national minimum wage must begin immediately to prevent millions of Nigerians from sliding further into poverty.

Tinubu has plunged Nigeria into ₦200trn debt – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has blasted the administration of President Bola Tinubu, accusing the Federal Government of reckless borrowing, financial mismanagement, and lack of accountability in the deployment of public funds.

FG admits challenges, insists Tinubu’s reforms working

The Federal Government has acknowledged that Nigerians continue to suffer inflation and insecurity but insisted that the country is making measurable progress under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Xenophobic attacks: First batch of Nigerians to arrive from South Africa on Thursday

The Federal Government, has said that the first batch of Nigerian evacuees from the Republic of South Africa, will arrive Lagos tomorrow.