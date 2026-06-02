‎Abia to honour memories of 1929 Aba Women riot heroines, set to construct sports city in Umuahia

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government said it has concluded plans to honour the memories of the heroines of the 1929 Aba Women riot and recognise some distinguished women from across the state.

This is even as the state is set to construct a sports city in the capital city of Umuahia.

Speaking in Umuahia on plans to honour the women, the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu disclosed that the office of the Wife of the Governor of the State, in conjunction with the Ministry of Women Affairs and that of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, have concluded plans to stage a landmark reenactment of the Aba Women’s Riot, featuring Nollywood actresses of Abia extraction.

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‎The Commissioner said in reenacting the Aba Women’s riot using Nollywood actresses, the sacrifices made by those women from the state almost 100 years ago, would be made fresh in the memories of the present generation.

Kanu equally disclosed that Otti has approved the development of the Ibom Waterfalls as a tourism corridor in Arochukwu Local Government Area, adding that stakeholders’ engagements have been successfully concluded with very strong community support for the project.

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“The project is expected to unlock significant tourism and economic opportunities in the state.

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‎“Also the bid for the designation of Aba as a UNESCO Creative City is ongoing with significant progress recorded so far. Enlisted under the design category, Aba’s globally recognized strength in fashion, leather works and craftsmanship continues to strengthen its case for inclusion in the prestigious UNESCO Creative cities network.”

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Meanwhile, Governor Otti has said he will soon flag-off the construction of the Umuahia Stadium which will be a stadium city.

Governor Otti stated this when he received in audience a delegation led by Abia born international footballer and Super Eagles star, Mr. Samuel Chukwueze, who visited the Governor in his office to thank him for coming to identify with him during his mothers burial over the weekend.

Otti stated that the land for the construction of the new stadium has already been acquired, and hinted that he would like Abia people to come and invest in the State.

“I’m sure before the end of the year, we will flag-off the construction of the new Umuahia stadium.

“The land is already acquired, and we are at the feasibility stage. Because we are not just building a stadium, we are building a stadium city, like a sports village.

“There will be hotels, there will be estates. There will be other attractions just to develop that path. The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development will also give you details.”

The Governor congratulated Chukwueze on the feat he has achieved in sports and for being a good ambassador of Abia State.

The Abia-born international football star, Chukwueze had earlier said he visited the Governor to thank him for his support and for identifying with him during the burial of his late mother, last week.

He commended Otti for the developmental strides of his administration.