From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four persons over an attempt to demolish the property of a widow, Nkechinyere Ndukwe.

The widow’s son, Obinna Ndukwe, had last week raised the alarm that 10 men stormed his mother’s property at No. 62, Mission Hill, Umuahia, Abia State, and were removing the windows and roofing sheets of the building, preparatory to its demolition, before police arrived and arrested four of the men while the rest fled.

Confirming the arrest, the command’s police public relations officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, said the incident that led to the arrest of the suspects concerned a long-standing dispute over a property, currently under investigation at the FCID.

“However, one of the parties involved in the dispute, in an attempt to take possession of the property by all means, mobilized some community youths to remove the roofing sheets of the disputed property.

“Subsequently, the youths after carrying out his instruction, attempted removing roofing sheets from other properties not connected to the dispute and were apprehended by the police.”

The police advised parties to the disputed property not to take law into their hands, maintain peace and continue their case at the FCID asInvestigation is ongoing.

Recall that Obinna had been alerted about the destruction of their family house by some hired thugs.

“The thugs could have even killed any of us if we had ventured to come out to challenge them.

“These people have been harassing and threatening our lives and I appeal to the police to put up efforts and arrest the fleeing thugs so as not to become a threat to our lives.”

He however cautioned the other party to the dispute to adhere to police advice, maintain the peace and await the outcome of police investigation.