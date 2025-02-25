From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The lawmaker representing Aba Central State Constituency, in Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Ucheonye Stephen Akachukwu has paid for JAMB Forms for 400 candidates from his Constituency

Each of the candidates received N10,000 to enable them register for this year’s JAMB exam.

Speaking while handing over the money to the beneficiaries, Hon Akachukwu said he was moved into assisting the candidates from his Constituency register for the ongoing JAMB registration exercise since education remains the best empowerment that could be given the youths.

“We decided to embark on the exercise as a means of helping some of our constituents to up their education since that is the best form of empowerment.”

The lawmaker disclosed that 10 candidates who would make the best results in the forthcoming JAMB exam through the exercise, would receive financial assistance in the area of payment of school fees.

“We are not ending at this, we are going to assist 10 candidates who will emerge the best after the JAMB exam.”

He promised that the exercise would be annually and urged youths to be up and doing to better their lots in society.

Hon Akachukwu commended Governor Alex Otti for his giant strides particularly in areas of infrastructural development and education.

He added with the current retrofitting of over 200 public schools, the state would be among those to be reckoned with educationally when they are completed.

Some of the beneficiaries expressesed joy for what Hon Akachukwu has done which they said was the first of its kind in the area.

The commended the lawmaker for taken the JAMB registration burden off the shoulders of their parents and pledged thier support.