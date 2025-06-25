NBA president tasks Bayelsa govt, security agencies on rescue

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is growing anxiety in Bayelsa following the lack of contact from the kidnappers of Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, who was abducted on Saturday, June 21, by armed men in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Family and friends had hoped that by Sunday or Monday, the security agencies would have rescued him or those holding him would have contacted the family.

However, as of the time of filing this report, no contact has been made with any member of the family, fuelling apprehension.

Due to his abduction, Justice Omukoro, who would have marked his birthday today (Wednesday), is spending the day in captivity.

Friends of the jurist, especially members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa and Sagbama branches, have taken to social media to celebrate him on his birthday and pray for his safe return from the hands of his abductors.

Security sources said very little information is being shared about the progress of the investigation to ensure all areas are covered and to ensure his rescue.

Meanwhile, the NBA has tasked the Bayelsa State government and security agencies to redouble their efforts and rescue Justice Omukoro.

The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN, in a statement, said his abduction is an assault on the judiciary.

According to him, that his abductors were dressed in law enforcement uniforms is a further indictment of the security architecture of Bayelsa State.

The statement read in part: “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) received with rude shock the kidnapping of Hon. Justice Ebiyerin Goodness Omukoro of the Bayelsa State High Court on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the state capital, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The Bayelsa Bar is in touch with the NBA National Secretariat.

“The NBA condemns this incident in strong terms, viewing it as an assault on the judiciary. That a serving judge was kidnapped by persons in uniform is a further indictment of our security architecture. This further paints a dire image of our judicial system. The dignity of human persons is so sacrosanct, more so that of a judge.

“We therefore call upon security agencies and the Bayelsa State Government to redouble their efforts and to ensure the swift release of Hon. Justice E. G. Omukoro.

“Our prayer is with the family, the legal community, and the state judiciary.”