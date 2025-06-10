By Seyi Babalola

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40 years old, continues to defy ageing and win trophies, displaying his incredible durability and abilities.

Whether it’s his non-stop goal-scoring for club and country or his enduring fitness while most of his peers have retired, Ronaldo remains a force to be reckoned with.

On Sunday, the Portuguese legend played a pivotal role in guiding his national team to victory in the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

Portugal won over Spain in the penalty shootout after Ronaldo scored a crucial equaliser to make it 2-2, forcing the match into extra time. His contribution was, once again, indispensable.

Daily Sun brings to you 5 times Ronaldo defied his age and won trophies.

1. UEFA Nations League 2019 (Age 34)

Ronaldo led Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019. His hat trick in the semi-final against Switzerland was pivotal, and Portugal defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

At 34, Ronaldo’s ability to dominate high-stakes international matches highlighted his enduring athleticism and goal-scoring prowess.

2. Serie A 2018-19 & 2019-20 with Juventus (Ages 33-35)

After joining Juventus in 2018 at age 33, Ronaldo won two Serie A titles (2018-19 and 2019-20).

His consistent goal-scoring, including 31 goals in the 2019-20 season, was instrumental in securing these titles.

At an age when most players decline, Ronaldo adapted to a new league and maintained his status as a top scorer.

3. Supercoppa Italiana 2018 (Age 33)

Ronaldo won his first trophy at Juventus in January 2019, the Supercoppa Italiana, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

His header in the final proved his aerial skill and clutch performance, defying expectations for a player in his mid-30s making the switch to a new team.

4. Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 with Al-Nassr (Age 38)

Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, scoring key goals, including one in the final.

This was his first major title in Saudi Arabia, demonstrating that even at 38, he could still lead a squad to victory in a new competitive environment.

5. UEFA Nations League 2025 (Age 40)

Ronaldo won his second UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal in June 2025, scoring in the final against Spain to secure a 2-2 draw that resulted in a penalty shootout win.

At 40, his performance in a big event final against younger talents like Lamine Yamal demonstrated his incredible durability and competitive determination.