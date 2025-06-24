By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos , has fixed September 15, for ruling on the application filed by former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), governor ,Godwin Emefiele seeking forensic review of WhatsApp evidence in $4.5bn fraud.

The former CBN governor challenged the authenticity of digital messages tendered as evidence against him by the prosecution .

He prayed the court to permit a forensic analysis of a mobile phone used to extract WhatsApp messages presented as evidence in court.

Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, made the application on permission to call a forensic expert to examine both the phone, identified as an iPhone 2 and the printed conversations.

The prosecution counsel, C. C. Okezie, in her arguments told the court that by virtue of the rules of evidence and practice, once an evidence of this nature has been admitted as exhibit, the court becomes the custodian of that exhibit and retains same until the conclusion of trial.

She argued that the defence counsel has not stated the name of the lab, their expertise and experience of the personnel that will conduct the examination of the device.

Emefiele, alongside his co-accused, Henry Omoile, face a 19-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on allegations of money laundering and fraud totalling $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion.

The court adjourned the matter till September 15, 2025 ,for ruling on this application.