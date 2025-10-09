The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, believes that former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be unable to overcome President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The former Governor of Abia State stated this hope in an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday.

Kalu said Tinubu has performed creditably in steering Nigeria’s economy and governance, maintaining that his achievements and political strength would guarantee him victory in the next general elections.

“None of these people parading can defeat President Tinubu,” Kalu declared.

“We know ourselves. All of us know ourselves. What are they going to offer Nigerians that we are not offering?”

When asked if Jonathan, Atiku and Obi are among the politicians he referred to, he said “Whatever you call them, none of them can defeat Tinubu.”

The lawmaker also cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan against contesting the presidency again, arguing that the constitution bars him from doing so.

“If I’m President Jonathan, I will not think of running for election because first of all, he is constitutionally banned by law — nobody can do more than eight years. If I’m Goodluck Jonathan, I will just be the statesman that I am.” Kalu said.