2027: They want Jonathan to help carry their coffin — Shehu Sani slams PDP faction

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has condemned a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for dragging former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential contest.

In a post on his verified X handle on Monday, Sani described the effort as late.

He was reacting to Jonathan’s selection as the presidential candidate of a PDP faction for the 2027 general election.

According to him, those now promoting Jonathan’s candidacy failed to back him when the PDP was in a stronger position.

The former lawmaker reiterated that the party had a better chance of mounting a serious electoral challenge in 2023.

“If they actually wanted Jonathan, they should have fielded him in 2023 when the party was relatively alive and in good shape.

“They just now want him to help them carry the coffin,” he said.

He further stated that the current move was less about giving Jonathan a realistic chance to return to power.

He said it appeared to be an attempt to leverage the former President’s political power to resurrect a weakening platform.