2027: Peter Obi cleared for NDC presidential primary

By Seyi Babalola

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has been cleared to run in the Nigeria Democratic Congress’ presidential primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sam Egwu, Chairman of the NDC National Screening Committee, announced Obi’s clearance in a video posted on the party’s official X account on Wednesday.

The screening was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Egwu disclosed that the committee was convinced that Obi fulfils all constitutional and legislative qualifications to run for president.

“This is to certify that, following the screening of His Excellency Peter Obi by the National Screening Committee of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and having satisfied ourselves that he has complied with all the requirements of the constitution of the party, the Electoral Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), dealing with eligibility to contest the presidential election, and having provided satisfactory answers to all questions put to him by members of the committee, he is hereby cleared to contest in the presidential primaries of the party for the 2027 presidential election on dates to be announced by the party,” Egwu stated.

Obi responded via his official X account on Wednesday, stating that the screening lasted more over two and a half hours, during which members of the committee scrutinised his credentials and questioned him about his vision for Nigeria.

“Yesterday, May 19, in Abuja, I attended the presidential screening organised by our party, which took over two and a half hours. They carefully reviewed all my documents, including my degree certificates, NYSC credentials, and age declarations.

“During the process, I also addressed questions regarding my vision for a new Nigeria and the type of leadership our nation urgently needs right now.

“Following this, I was cleared and received the presidential nomination form I had previously paid for,” he said.

Obi also commended the screening committee and the party leadership for what he described as a credible and transparent process.

“I would like to commend the screening committee, led by former governor Sam Egwu, for their thorough and professional approach. Additionally, I appreciate our party’s leadership for upholding the democratic process,” he added.