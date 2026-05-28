2027: Pack, go back to Lagos – Atiku fires at Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, has challenged President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku, implying that Tinubu would lose the 2027 election, advised the president to pack his belongings and leave the presidential Villa for his base in Lagos.

Atiku revealed this to the press shortly after becoming the ADC’s presidential flagbearer in Abuja.

According to Atiku, “President Tinubu should pack and go back to Lagos.

“I congratulate my fellow contestants for this ticket to represent our great party in the elections scheduled for early next year.

“I know that you are driven by your patriotism and commitment to a better Nigeria and improved life for our people.”

Atiku defeated Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen with 1,846,370 votes in the just-concluded ADC’s primary election.

Despite Atiku’s stance of a free and fair primary election, Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen had rejected the outcome of the polls.