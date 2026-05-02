2027: Nigeria’s president already decided by God – Adeboye

02 May 2026 2:22 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye said God has already chosen Nigeria’s next president.

Adeboye said this as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

The respected cleric spoke at a workers’ meeting at the Redemption City on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

“The next president has already been decided by God who owns the universe. It is not something we can determine by human effort alone. The will of God will be done,” Adeboye said.

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He urged Nigerians not to be perturbed by political happenings or shy away from politics, but emphasised that God’s design surpasses human effort.

The cleric stated, “I never said we should not be involved in politics, but we must understand that God has the final say in the affairs of men.”

He charged Nigerians to continue to offer prayers for the country ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We should do our part, but we should also keep on praying and trust God. That is what is satisfying to me,” he added.

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