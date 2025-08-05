Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi has addressed the controversy trailing his pledge to serve for four years if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Taking to his official X account on Tuesday, the presidential hopeful stated that he has never been desperate in the pursuit of power.

Obi also challenged his critics to investigate him, adding that they would find no stains of rigging or violence.

“I have never been desperate in the pursuit of power, or anything else, for that matter,” he said.

“There are some traits associated with desperation, which in no way are in any of my political behaviours in the past and now, like engaging in overly aggressive rhetoric or actions to prove a point or gain attention; becoming overly defensive or reactive to criticism, often to the point of appearing paranoid.

“Making unrealistic or unfulfillable promises to win support or approval, resorting to personal attacks or character assassination to discredit opponents or frequently changing positions or policies to suit immediate political needs.

“Throughout my political journey, I have never been involved in thuggery, the snatching of ballot boxes, or any form of electoral malpractice.

“I challenge anyone: conduct your investigations. You will find no stains of rigging or violence associated with my name,” part of the post reads.