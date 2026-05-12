2027: INEC promises to deploy 1.4m corps members

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that over 1.4 million corps members will be deployed for the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the commission, Joash Amupitan, made the disclosure when he visited the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, in Abuja, yesterday.

Amupitan, who described the meeting with the NYSC senior management team as a humbling experience, noted that he was not just on a formal courtesy visit, but on a mission to express profound gratitude.

He said in the complex architecture of Nigeria’s democracy, there is no pillar more vital than the NYSC, emphasising that corps members have participated in most election cycles since 1999.

“I dare say that INEC cannot conduct elections in Nigeria without the NYSC. As chairman of INEC, I am honoured to have the opportunity to discuss our collaborative efforts toward ensuring a seamless and credible electoral process in Nigeria.

“You provide the heartbeat of our field operations. When we speak of election manpower, we are essentially speaking of your corps members. They are the most dedicated, educated, and patriotic election duty staff we have, and their presence at the polling units brings a level of neutrality and public confidence that is irreplaceable.

“They form the backbone of our election processes, especially as ad hoc staff, whose dedication, discipline, and patriotism are critical to the success of our elections,” he said.

Appraising the partnership between INEC and the NYSC, Amupitan referenced institutional data from the 2023 general election, recalling that INEC deployed approximately 1.2 million ad hoc staff for the 2023 election exercise. He noted that it was a staggering fact that over 70 per cent of the workforce, nearly 850,000 individuals, were drawn from the ranks of the NYSC and student volunteers.

On the workforce required for the forthcoming 2027 elections, the electoral umpire boss said over 1.4 million ad hoc staff would be engaged, with corps members being in the majority as usual. “For the 2027 general election, we would need 707,384 ad hoc staff (corps members) for the presidential and National Assembly election on January 16, 2027; the same number would be required for the governorship and Houses of Assembly election on February 6, 2027, making a total of 1,414,768.

“For the Ekiti State and Osun State governorship elections and the bye-elections in Nasarawa, Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kebbi and Kano states, we will need 52,446 corps members.”

Amupitan emphasised that in many states, corps members accounted for nearly 90 per cent of the Registration Area Officers and Presiding Officers. “These young Nigerians did not just facilitate voting; they protected the sanctity of the ballot in 176,846 polling units across the most difficult terrains of this country.”

He stressed that beyond the general election, the corps’ contribution has been pivotal in off-cycle engagements, notably during the Anambra Governorship Election and the FCT Area Council polls. “In those exercises, it was the digital proficiency of your corps members that ensured the seamless performance of our Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), proving they are the tech-savvy backbone of our modern democracy. Their resilience ensured that the democratic process in the Anambra and FCT council polls remained uninterrupted despite local complexities,” he added.

He also acknowledged that the contribution of the corps members had often come at a heavy price, noting that the commission does not take this for granted.

He said the commission remained committed to working with the NYSC and security agencies to ensure that safety protocols are strictly enforced to protect every corps member on duty, adding, “We are constantly refining our insurance and welfare packages to reflect the value we place on their lives.”

As the 2027 general election scheduled for January 16, 2027, approaches, Amupitan emphasised the importance of full mobilisation and preparedness of NYSC members for the important national event.

“In addition to the general elections, we are also preparing for the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states on June 20 and August 16, respectively as well as various bye-elections, which will serve as critical litmus tests for our innovations before the 2027 general election.

“These elections provide further opportunities to strengthen our democracy, and again, the support and participation of NYSC members will be crucial. We are committed to working closely with your agency to ensure proper training and mobilisation of all ad hoc staff needed for these elections.

“I am here to formally request your continued support,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Nafiu, recalled that the MOU between the two organisations was finalised in 2011 and was periodically renewed.

The DG said corps members are credible, reliable, and easily trainable manpower, adding: “The last batch of millennials will exit the corps soon, leaving behind Gen Z corps members, known for their digital savviness, which would benefit INEC.”

The DG promised that the NYSC would contribute not just to the 2027 general elections but also to the off-cycle elections.