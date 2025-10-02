• Says Tinubu’s independence address empty, riddled with false promises

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said he would not hesitate to step down or withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if a younger, more vibrant and acceptable candidate emerges as candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In an interview with BBC Hausa service yesterday, Atiku insisted that being in the 2027 presidential race does not stop anyone from participating, thus encouraging the youths to join the race to rescue Nigeria.

He denied claims that he was desperate for the seat of the president declaring that he was only interested in rescuing Nigeria from the people that have held it hostage.

“Besides, that is one of the reasons we set up ADC, which I am a member of. We couldn’t achieve that with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the APC government in power has decided to use some leaders of the party to frustrate efforts of having a strong opposition that could challenge the government.

“As the day went by, the crises in PDP were growing, and the hope of resolving it was speedily vanishing because some senior members of the party were allegedly being used by the government to further destabilise the party, and we could see that in their actions and utterances.

“I could have taken some firm decisions to fix the party if I was the chairman or secretary of the party or someone that listens to me was the chairman or secretary. Sadly, the people occupying those positions have different interests that are mostly personal to them.

“Regarding the ADC, our goal is to establish the structures of the party at the state levels. We have already established the national leadership and they are working on ensuring the state and local government structures are strengthened and ready for 2027 elections.”

On the 65th Independence of Nigeria, Atiku said the country had witnessed some changes but was far from what the founding fathers had dreamed of.

He challenged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion of fixing the country even though the country has lost hope in the ability of President Bola Tinubu to fix the country economically, politically, and otherwise.

He blamed President Tinubu for the growing poverty and suffering among the masses in Nigeria, linking it to the unplanned removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023. “When I was vice president, we proposed that the fuel subsidy be removed in four phases, and we engaged relevant stakeholders, including the labour unions, all through the process.

“But President Tinubu’s decision to remove subsidy fully without plans to cushion the effect brought us this unprecedented pain, suffering and ultimately, poverty in this country. No country announces full subsidy removal once because it brings pain and poverty to the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Atiku has sneered at President Tinubu over his claim in the Independence Day national broadcast that the worst was over for Nigeria, describing his claims of progress as empty rhetoric divorced from the daily struggles of Nigerians.

In his nationwide broadcast yesterday, Tinubu said: “Fellow Nigerians, we are racing against time. We must build the roads we need, repair the ones that have become decrepit, and construct the schools our children will attend and the hospitals that will care for our people. We have to plan for the generations that will come after us. We do not have enough electricity to power our industries and homes today, or the resources to repair our deteriorating roads, build seaports, railroads, and international airports comparable to the best in the world, because we failed to make the necessary investments decades ago. Our administration is setting things right.

“I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over, I say. Yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief. I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbour.”

But Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shuaibu, titled: “Citizen’s Response to the Independence Day Address of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” mocked Tinubu over his claims.

“The yam may be plentiful, but if the pot is empty, the stomach still rumbles. Today, Nigeria’s pot is not only empty but cracked, and the people remain hungry”, Atiku said.

The statement read: “On this 65th anniversary of our nation’s independence, we listened to the speech delivered minutes ago by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The President spoke glowingly of “turning the corner,” of laying foundations “in concrete and not on quicksand,” and of supposed victories in education, healthcare, the economy, and national security.

”But as citizens, we must speak the truth of our lived reality. As our elders say, “the yam may be plentiful, but if the pot is empty, the stomach still rumbles.” Today, Nigeria’s pot is not only empty but cracked — and the people remain hungry.

”The President cited the multiplication of schools since 1960. Yet in many places, pupils still sit on bare floors and write in dust, while teachers abandon classrooms because their salaries cannot buy food. He boasted of more hospitals, but our mothers and fathers still carry candles, syringes, and drugs into wards before treatment can begin. “A man who builds many huts without roofs has only built shade for goats.”

On Tinubu’s claim of bold economic reforms, Atiku said: “But Nigerians know the pain in their pockets. Food prices are higher than the rooftops, transport has swallowed incomes, and many families now eat less than one meal a day. If these are the “seeds” of reform, then the fruit is still bitter. “When the roof is on fire, it is folly to declare the rain has quenched it.”

On security, Atiku said despite Tinubu’s claim of victory, “Nigerians still sleep with one eye open, and families still pay ransom as if it were the daily price of garri. Villages continue to bury their dead. Most tragically, just this week, we lost Somtochukwu, a young female news anchor with Arise TV, killed in a robbery attack in the early hours of Monday. Her death is a painful reminder that no one — not even the voices that bring us t e news — is safe in today’s Nigeria. “A farmer cannot boast the bush is cleared while weeds still choke his yam.

“We were told that billions have been disbursed to poor households. Nigerians ask simply: where? “If the yam was truly cooked, neighbours would perceive the aroma.” Across the land, poverty still walks naked and hunger knocks daily, yet the government sings of generosity that citizens cannot see or feel.

”Our young people, the supposed “future,” are promised wings to fly. But many graduates hawk sachet water or ride okada to survive. “You cannot tell a child to dream big while you steal the mat he sleeps on.” Nigerian youth need real opportunities, not more applause lines.

”Yes, 65 years is a long time. We have endured civil war, dictatorships, and crises. Nigerians are resilient — that much is true. But resilience must not be mistaken for endorsement. Our founding fathers dreamed of a land flowing with justice and opportunity. Today, the riverbed is dry for many, and only a privileged few fetch from the little water left.

”A masquerade does not clap for itself; it is the crowd that cheers when the steps are sweet. Nigerians are not clapping, because the music they hear is hunger, insecurity, and despair. Statistics do not fill cooking pots, and PowerPoint slides do not light up homes.

”As we mark 65 years of independence, let us be honest: the true measure of progress is not in the number of universities or the percentage of coal mined. It is in whether Nigerians have food on their tables, whether our children are truly learning, whether our hospitals heal the sick, and whether people can sleep safely in their homes.

”Independence anniversaries are moments of sober reflection, not self-praise. If truly this administration is laying foundations, then let those foundations be seen and felt in working schools, in affordable food, in reliable power, and in secured communities. Let mothers in the market and fathers on the farm testify — not just politicians at the podium.

”Nigeria is 65 years old. But our leaders still serve promises as though they were meals. The yam is there, but the pot remains empty.”