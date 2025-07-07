By Seyi Babalola

Peter Obi, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, has described how he plans to handle Nigeria’s recurring electrical difficulties if elected president.

The former Anambra governor stated that resolving the country’s electricity issues is not “rocket science,” but rather a matter of implementing proven ideas from other emerging countries.

He made the comments on Sunday when answering questions on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

According to Obi, good governance involves learning from best practices, noting that countries such as India, Vietnam, and Egypt—despite being developing nations—have made significant strides in improving electricity supply in recent years.

He said: “It took Egypt five years. They were not going to fix it overnight. But remember what I said, nobody expects 100 per cent success, they want 100 per cent efforts.

“You see development and what you do, governance, must be measurable.

“So if we decide, okay, we are now at 4000 [MW], and I’m only going to do 8000 [MW], there must be improvement.

“It’s not rocket science. The three countries that improve power in the recent time – India, Vietnam and Egypt – they are developing countries.

“So governance is learning from best practices. It is not rocket science.”