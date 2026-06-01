2027: Former Kaura Chairman dumps APC, backs Peter Obi, eyes Reps seat

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Kaura Local Government Area Sole Administrator of Kaduna State and current House of Representatives candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Akut, has launched a scathing attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the ruling party of failing to deliver on its promises after more than a decade in power.

In late 2015, Akut made the news when his administration uncovered 114 ghost workers and initiated reforms to overhaul the local education department.

Speaking during an interview with journalists in Kaduna, Akut said he joined the APC as a young idealist driven by the party’s “change” mantra but became disillusioned after discovering that its promises were not matched by action.

“I resigned my job as a road safety officer and joined the struggle to change Nigeria. Unfortunately, what was preached was not practicable. Within a short time, I discovered it was a gang of people who wanted power by all means,” he said.

The former council chairman, who is now the NDC flag bearer for the Kaura Federal Constituency seat, said his political journey eventually led him to support Peter Obi, whom he described as a leader with a proven record of integrity.

According to Akut, Obi’s consistency and transparency over the years convinced him to remain part of the movement seeking political change in Nigeria.

“It is difficult for any politician to tell people to verify his claims and come out clean. But Peter Obi has done that repeatedly, and nobody has been able to prove him wrong,” he stated.

Akut expressed confidence that Obi would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that Nigerians are eager for what he described as “real leadership.”

“I am very certain that in 2027, Peter Obi is going to be the leader of Nigeria,” he declared.

The House of Reps hopeful also alleged that the Labour Party’s mandate in the 2023 election was stolen, adding that opposition forces are already mobilising to ensure that votes are protected in future elections.

“We were younger then. Today, we are older and wiser. We will not allow anybody to steal the people’s mandate again. Constitutionally and democratically, we will educate voters and protect every vote,” he said.

On insecurity, Akut painted a grim picture of life in Southern Kaduna, claiming that residents now live in fear of kidnappers and bandits.

“Today, you cannot guarantee the safety of a traveller from one point to another. In my local government, people are kidnapped from their homes and ransoms demanded. Some never return,” he lamented.

He linked the worsening security situation to years of poor governance and promised to prioritise security, infrastructure and education if elected to the National Assembly.

Drawing inspiration from the late former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State and ex-lawmaker, Barnabas Bantex, Akut said he intends to pursue people-centred representation driven by grassroots consultation.

“The solutions will come from the people themselves. Leadership is about wisdom, creativity and teamwork. My constituents will be part of the process of making our constituency great again,” he said.

Akut maintained that his experience as a former local government chairman, grassroots politician and community leader has prepared him for effective representation, promising not to wait until he arrives in Abuja before developing plans for his constituency.

“I have already started compiling ideas and programmes that will improve the lives of my people. That work has already begun,” he added.