From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Northeast Zonal Consultative Meeting held in Gombe on Sunday descended into chaos amid speculations of an internal conspiracy to sideline Vice President Kashim Shettima from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s anticipated 2027 re-election ticket.

The high-level consultative meeting convened key party stakeholders from the six states of the Northeastern states, including the governors of Borno, Yobe and Gombe as well as the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other officials of the party.

The meeting ended in disarray when the APC National Vice Chairman (NorthEast), Comrade Mustapha Salihu avoided the name of Kashim Shattima in endorsing present Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term. In his remarks during the meeting, Salihu stated that President Tinubu and his renewed hope has given Northeast the full cow and that there is no need to fight over the horns of the cow.

“We have no business not supporting this party with all the juicy appointments and responsibilities given to us by this government, I would want all members of the Zonal executive committee to stand-up so that we will do the proper endorsement, because it is the Zonal executive committee that holds the ticket. We want to reaffirm and also adopt the endorsement earlier done by the national working committee, that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is endorsed to be a sole candidate for 2027 election,” he stated.

Immediately after Salihu’s remarks, angry supporters of Kashim Shattima demanded that the National Vice Chairman to take back his statement and ensure that Shattima is endorsed to continue with Tinubu, that led to fighting, where chairs and other objects were seen flying among dignitaries. Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum who earlier announced his endorsement for Tinubu/Kashim to continue beyond 2027 was immediately sighted battling to calm the situation as well as Gaduje and other leaders of party

While the crisis signals deeper cracks within the party ahead of 2027, Ganduje in his remarks assured that the national leaders and arm of the party is aware of the value and importance of the Northeastern zone Nigeria and that they would not play with the zone.

He said, “this zone has produced the number two of this country, we are proud of this zone, we are proud of the Northern and we are proud of Nigeria as a nation, I have to tell you, we have a progressive president, the leader of our party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we are proud of his deputy, his vice president, it is a one ticket according to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria”.

Immediately after his speech which was continually interrupted with demand for his endorsement for Tinubu/Kashim, Ganduje was hastily escorted out of the venue under tight security to avoid confrontation.

“Salihu’s statement and endorsement implied that His Excellency Kashim Shettima will not return as Tinubu’s running mate in 2027 and that was what spoiled everything. The Borno delegation and we the people of Northeast see it as a direct affront,” a senior party chieftain who attended the meeting but requested anonymity told Daily Sun.