2027: Accord Party holds Lagos primaries

The Accord Party, in Lagos state under the leadership of Comr. Lanre Ogundare, monitored by the (REC) Resident Electoral Commission representative, EPM team, all Electoral Officers in Lagos state and the Legal department team of INEC, observed the Accord congress that gave birth to the leadership of Accord Lagos state.

Accord Lagos candidates emerge through consensus in 10 LGA, 18 House of Assembly, 12 Federal House of Reps, 3 Senatorial and Governorship Candidate.

Hon. Idown Daramola, Accord Candidate emerged through consensus promise to transform Mushin, just the same way our former Federal House of Rep Hon. Kako Are. He said the electorate and residents of Mushin will benefit from the dividend of democracy from welfarism, the school bus, and also sponsored bills for transformation.

Hon. Idowu Daramola appreciated the Exco from State Chairmen (Comr Lanre Ogundare), Secretary (James Kolawole), Treasurer (Comr Aremu Gabriel), Organising Secretary ( Hon. Kosenimola Ayodele), Financial (Comr Oyetunbo Jide), Auditor (Ogunmoyin Deji), Youth Leader (Kola), and woman leader (Mrs Anuge ) promise Accord victory at the poll.

Speaking after his emergence, Hon Daramola declared that he was confident of defeating the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the House of Representative election, insisting that his political structure remained a formidable force in Lagos politics.

Speaking at the event on Friday, the chairman of the party in Lagos State, Mr Lanre Ogundare, noted that Accord Party was ready for the 2027 election after the successful conduct of the primaries, stressing that the party would sweep all the positions for which it presents candidates.

Ogundare disclosed that the era of godfatherism was gone, adding that the party gave a level playing field for all its candidates which is a demonstration of its belief in democracy.

Ogundare said the Accord Party would sweep all positions it candidates contest, while expressing optimism in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair election and correct the wrongs of the past.

He said “Accord Party is a unified party and we stand for unity. These primaries further give credence to our belief in democracy, here there is nothing like godfatherism, we give all our candidates the same level playing field.

“Whoever say we are not on ground is joking, you can see the massive turnout for this primaries, the old, young and aged coming out enmasse to support their candidates and as you can see it has been free and fair.