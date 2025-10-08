The Lesotho Football Association (LFA) has announced the sale of match tickets for the Crocodiles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matchday nine versus Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Tickets may be purchased at Computicket locations in Lesotho and South Africa, according to the LFA’s official website.

Lesotho will playing its 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in South Africa since it does not have a FIFA-approved stadium to host international matches.

The Crocodiles will host the Super Eagles at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday.

Leslie Notsi’s side are out of contention for a place at the mundial but will be out to play for pride in the encounter.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Super Eagles on matchday one at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.