By John Ogunsemore

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the Federal Government to mandate the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to order a retake of the English Language paper in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This is contained in a Tuesday statement signed by the Executive Director, Administration and Planning of NANS, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman.

NANS expressed grave concern over the conduct of the English paper, saying it has been widely reported to have been compromised and poorly administered, with disturbing instances of candidates sitting for their exams late into the night.

The national student body said a retake of the paper had become necessary in light of the public acknowledgement by the Head of WAEC, Dr. Amos Dangut, that the late-night administration of some WASSCE papers did not align with the council’s standards.

It maintained that the development is “educational injustice”, a direct threat to the integrity of Nigeria’s education system and a potential disservice to millions of hardworking students across the country.

“NANS condemns in the strongest terms the uncoordinated and insecure conditions under which such a pivotal examination was conducted,” the statement reads in part.

NANS strongly insisted that the English Language paper already conducted must be cancelled and a retake must be mandated, as it clearly violates standard examination policies and procedures.

NANS said, “The conduct and circumstances surrounding the paper lack the credibility expected of such a critical examination, and thus cannot be relied upon for valid assessment.”

NANS explained that it would be a national embarrassment and a direct insult to the examination body and the country at large if, after all the irregularities, the outcome of the English Language exam results in widespread failure.

It said, “WAEC must refrain from any actions that undermine its credibility or that of Nigeria’s education system.

“Policy abuse, carelessness, and disregard for established procedures must not be tolerated.”

The national student body said WAEC must improve its internal processes to ensure the confidentiality and security of examination materials.

It noted that the leakage and circulation of English Language questions prior to the exam must never be allowed to repeat itself, adding that such lapses expose the entire examination to suspicion and ridicule.

“We call upon the Honourable Minister of Education and the Federal Government of Nigeria to launch an immediate investigation into the conduct of the examination and to mandate a full retake of the English Language paper.

“This is imperative not only to protect academic integrity but to restore public confidence and uphold justice for diligent students nationwide.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) stands unwavering in defence of academic excellence, transparency, and students’ welfare. We will not fold our arms while the future of our students and our nation is put at risk by negligence and malpractice.

“WAEC must take decisive action to address these irregularities and implement concrete reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“Failure to address these demands may lead to a nationwide student mobilisation against this educational injustice,” the statement further reads.