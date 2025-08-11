From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

No fewer than 12,000 customers across all branches of Access Bank struggled to benefit as the bank rewarded customers drawn from various places with the sum of N228.7 million in the DiamondXtra Season 17 programme held in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Speaking at the event, the Regional Manager of Access Bank Anambra, Mr Raymond Mbonu, said the exercise was part of the company’s social responsibility programme of reaching out to the customers and empowering them to be self-sustaining.

Mbonu said the scheme was part of the DiamondXtra Season 17 Launch for Anambra 2 Region.

“The DiamondXtra reward scheme has been a cornerstone of our commitment to show appreciation and give back to our loyal customers. With each passing season, this being the 17th, the initiative has grown from strength to strength, achieving incredible milestones.

“To date, we have rewarded 30,983 customers with an astounding sum of over N6.6 billion, a testament to the true value of this scheme. Our steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence has been the cornerstone of our triumph.

“Despite challenges and attempts by competitors to imitate our rewards scheme, DiamondXtra remains unrivalled in the industry. Our dedication to offering the best reward scheme has only been strengthened each passing year. We are delighted to announce that over 12,000 customers will be rewarded.”

He said there are other various categories, including a Star Prize of Salary4Life (N200,000 monthly for 15 years), Loyalty quarterly rewards of N1 million, Monthly draws, Regional Draws, Onsite Draws, Free Digital Marketing Training, and Digital Cluster Draws.

Mbonu disclosed that to ensure transparency and accountability, the bank enlisted oversight of regulatory bodies such as the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service in conjunction with the Action Brand Technical and Valued Services and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, who diligently monitor the draws.