FG designs development plan to boost economy

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to driving economic development across Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Development Plan, emphasising a bottom-up approach that stimulates economic activities from the ward level to the federal level.

Uzoka-Anite made this known while receiving the management staff of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), led by its Executive Chairman, Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, during a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja.

The minister explained that the Renewed Hope Development Plan is designed to unlock economic opportunities at the grassroots by identifying and harnessing the unique resources, talents and comparative advantages of each ward across the country.

According to her, the multiplier effect of a ward-based economic development strategy cannot be overemphasised, as it will enable the identification of natural resources, local talents, developmental challenges and tailored empowerment opportunities specific to each ward.

She further disclosed that, as part of efforts to finalise the National Development Plan (2026–2033), the ministry is currently undertaking a comprehensive survey and mapping exercise of all wards nationwide. The exercise, she noted, will provide the framework for identifying at least one viable economic activity in each ward.

In a statement, Uzoka-Anite observed that the initiative aligns closely with the mandate of the Federal Character Commission in promoting equity, inclusion and balanced development across the federation.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, stated that the purpose of the visit was to seek the ministry’s support for enhanced funding for the commission.

She informed the minister that the commission is currently developing a formula aimed at facilitating its second statutory mandate of ensuring the equitable distribution of infrastructure and social development programmes across the country.

Omidiran explained that the proposed framework, known as the Infrastructure Balancing Index, is designed to complement the existing Character Balancing Index, which guides equitable recruitment practices in public institutions.

According to her, the Infrastructure Balancing Index will serve as a monitoring mechanism for infrastructure projects and social interventions, ensuring fair representation and balanced development across all regions of the country.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Deborah Odoh, welcomed the FCC delegation and commended the commission for its contributions towards national unity and equitable development.

She assured the visiting team that their efforts and impact were being felt across the country and reiterated the ministry’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders in advancing inclusive and sustainable national development.