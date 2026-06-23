Zamfara Police hands over 329 cattles, 277 sheep recovered from bandits to state Govt

From John Bassey, Gusau

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, psc+, mnips, has officially handed over 329 recovered cattle and 277 sheep to the Zamfara State Government following successful operations against banditry and cattle rustling in parts of the state on 20th June, 2026.

As made known in a statement issued by DSP Yazid Abubakar the command public relations officer to Journalists in Gusau, the livestock were received on behalf of the Zamfara State Government by the Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Malam Mummuni (Masaman Mudi, Matawale Bukuyum), during a formal handover ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across the state. He noted that the recovery of the livestock was made possible through intelligence-led operations carried out by the Police in collaboration with other security agencies and members of the communities.

The Commissioner further commended community leaders and residents for their continued support and partnership with security agencies, emphasizing that effective policing can only be achieved through collective efforts and timely sharing of credible information.

In a remarkable testimony to the impact of the ongoing security operations, a community leader from Gummi Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Bargaja, confirmed that more than 1,500 rustled cattle have so far been recovered and returned to their rightful owners. He further disclosed that the improved security situation has facilitated the return of over 10,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

The community leaders expressed their appreciation to the Zamfara State Police Command, the State Government, and all security stakeholders for their dedication, commitment, and sacrifices in restoring peace and stability to affected communities.

The Zamfara State Police Command remains steadfast in its resolve to protect lives and property while ensuring that all criminal elements operating within the state are brought to justice.