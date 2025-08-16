From John Bassey, Gusau

The Zamfara state chapter of correspondent chapel went out to inspect the by-election process in the six wards of Kaura Namoda South state constituency, to ascertain the true situation the exercise and made the report available to the public.

The following are the diverse views of outstanding individuals who were seen on ground during the inspection of the by-election exercise.

From Kambarawa Ward of Kaura Namoda South, the member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal constituency Rt. Hon. Engr. Suleiman Abubakar Gummi was seen inspecting the process of the election, while on interview with Journalists, he appealed to the federal security agencies to take full charge of the exercise as the opposition party, APC has lost confidence in the state owned security agencies.

The Reps member affirmed that Kaura Namoda South is 100 percent APC territory and the party hopes to emerge victorious in the bye-election.

He observed that the challenge facing the smooth conduct of the election exercise is the BVAS which has been reported to be very slow in accrediting the eligible voters, calling on the state INEC to make more BVAS available considering the large turnout of electorates in the polling unit.

Also from the same Kambarawa Ward, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Gusau the Managing Director Zamfara state media cooperation Gusau who stood by to supervise the election process confirmed that the Kaura Namoda South by-election was conducted in a free and fair manner.

He commended the cooperation of all security agencies in the for ensuring that peace is maintained despite the insecurity situation in Kaura Namoda, the effort of the security agencies in the state made the electorates to turn out enmass to exercise their franchise in a very peaceful atmosphere.

Bello Gusau commended the effort of all stakeholders including the media and particularly the Correspondent chapel of the state for penetrating unsecured terrain like Kaura Namoda South to inspect the conduct of the bye-election.

Speaking from maguru Ward, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Broadcast Media commended the electorates for the massive turn out for the by-election and appreciated the effort of the security operatives for ensuring peace and order at the unit.

He demised the claim by opposition party of saying that the state government engaged dreaded thuggery team to terrorize the electorates, saying that in all the six wards of Kaura Namoda South, by-election exercise was conducted in free, fair and peaceful atmosphere.

Speaking from Kasuwar Daji Ward, the Zamfara state APC secretary Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau confirmed that the by-election exercise was conducted in a peaceful manner.

He noted that, in the early hours of the morning, some groups of miscreants made away with the sensitivity materials, but the security operatives on ground followed them up and brought back those materials to the polling unit, restoring peace in the ward.

The bye-election exercise was conducted peacefully without any form of threat and all parties involved were satisfied of the process at the time of this report.