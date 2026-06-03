Accord Party says Hashim not 2027 presidential candidate

From Okwe Obi, Abuja
The Accord Party has disowned Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as its 2027 presidential candidate, declaring that it currently has no standard-bearer.
The party explained that the purported presidential primary, in which he emerged as the “presidential candidate of Accord”, was not conducted by the organisation and carries no legal effect whatsoever.
Its National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbuden, in a statement yesterday, claimed that the exercise was merely a fanfare organised by his supporters, which should not be misconstrued as an official party primary.
Mgbuden stated that on 26 May 2026, Olawepo-Hashim wrote to the party expressing interest in contesting for the presidency. However, the application was received after the expiration of the approved timeline and could not be processed as a valid submission under the party’s presidential nomination guidelines.
According to him, it was after the expiration of the party’s timeframe for the purchase of expression of interest forms, nomination forms, and the screening of aspirants that Olawepo-Hashim deposited payments for the forms into the party’s bank account.
He added that the party subsequently instructed its bankers to reverse the payments of ₦10,000,000.00 for the expression of interest form and ₦40,000,000.00 for the nomination form back to the originating bank.
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He stressed that the party also turned down Olawepo-Hashim’s request to be declared the party’s sole presidential candidate on the basis that no other aspirant presented themselves for nomination. The chairman emphasised that eligibility to participate in the nomination process was strictly predicated upon full compliance with the requirements contained in Accord’s official guidelines, including the timely collection of nomination documents.
He said: “Accord did not have a presidential aspirant, let alone a presidential candidate, within the party’s approved guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities for the conduct of the presidential nomination process, as duly communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“The party upholds strict internal democracy in its activities, including the nomination process.
“While numerous aspirants rushed to purchase Accord’s expression of interest and nomination forms for governorship, state house of assembly, house of representatives, and senate, no aspirant purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidency within the party’s electoral guidelines timeframe.
“Accordingly, the electoral umpire was duly notified of the cancellation of the party’s scheduled presidential primary.”
He declared, “Accord has no presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. The party, however, nominated candidates for governorship and legislative offices.”