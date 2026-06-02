Kano ADC  aspirants reject purported party primaries

From Desmond Mgbrun, Kano
Aspirants in the Kano State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have rejected the party’s purported primaries, insisting that the exercise was irregular and was not sanctioned by the original members of the party in the state.
The aggrieved aspirants said they were made to obtain nomination forms at exorbitant rates, and complained that the purported primary election was conducted secretly.
Addressing journalists in Kano on Tuesday, they urged the national leadership of the party to intervene and restore sanity.
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Ali Speaker and Alhaji Wada Masu, who spoke on behalf of the aspirants, observed that the primary could not have been conducted on 21 May 2026, the same day the party was screening aspirants in the state.
The aspirants, who are seeking National and State Assembly tickets, maintained that the alleged irregularities threaten democracy. They argued that the process undermined the principles of fairness, justice, and equal participation.
They stressed that every aspirant deserves a level playing field and an opportunity to contest in accordance with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.