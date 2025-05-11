• Mbah is a success –Nwobodo

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, at the weekend, led other notable personalities in the state to celebrate elder statesman and a former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo

Speaking during the 85th birthday anniversary celebration event in honour of Nwobodo at his Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu, country home, Friday evening, Mbah recalled the octogenarian’s outstanding service to Enugu State, old Anambra State, Nigeria, and humanity in various capacities, describing him as an epitome of excellence.

“It will be difficult to find words that amply capture the true essence of what Dr. Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo represents. Your life is a living proof that the true value of existence is selfless service.

“Nothing endears one to his people than selfless service. That is what you epitomise. That men and women are gathered here today to celebrate you is a reflection of the selfless service that you have provided for the people of Enugu State and Nigeria.

“Today, we celebrate an extraordinary journey. We celebrate 85 years of impactful life. As governor at 39 years, you left bold legacies that are still evident today. As a Minister of Youth and Sport, your record remains unbeatable; and it’s still a heartwarming reference point in this country. As a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you were an epitome of courage and patriotism. We are indeed very proud of you.

“You are a priceless gift to humanity and to Enugu State and indeed our dear country. We are so blessed to have you. You have also provided a shoulder on which countless leaders stand on. You are a charismatic, yet unassuming leader; a man of all seasons,” the governor stated.

He wished him many happy returns in sound health and cherished moments so that the new generation of leaders could continue to benefit from his fatherly counsel and wealth of experience.

In his remarks, Nwobodo enjoined leaders to utilise the opportunities God had given to them to work for the people, citing the Mbah example in Enugu State.

“Today, Peter (Mbah) is a success. Whether anybody likes it or not, he is a success because the results speak for him. Whatever he is in Enugu today was God’s design from time. God gave it to him. God inspires all that he is doing in Enugu today.

“Governor Mbah also listens. He really does. I suggested something to him not long ago. He reflected on it and told me that he would do it. Today, he is already doing it. That is how you know a leader that would go far,” the elder statesman said.

While thanking the governor for organising a state event to mark his birthday, Nwobodo said that Mbah had underscored the need to celebrate people while they are alive.

“I did not expect an elaborate celebration as this. But the governor insisted on celebrating me so well. He maintained that it was better to celebrate people when they are alive, to say all the beautiful things to their hearing. So, Governor, I thank you for this show of love and thank all of you, who came out in your numbers to celebrate me,” he added.

Other dignitaries at the event were: former governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; members of the Enugu State Executive Council; serving and former federal and state lawmakers, Council Chairmen under the leadership of the Chairman, Enugu State chapter of ALGON, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, as well as the traditional rulers led by the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, among a host of others.