Police reacts to alleged assassination attempt on Osun monarch; court remands suspect

The Osun State Police Command has released the outcome of its investigation into an alleged assassination attempt on the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed that a committee led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, Suleiman Bayonle, found that the suspect had no intention of assassinating the monarch but acted under the influence of substances.

On 3 June 2026, at about 8:45 a.m., the Command said it received a report from the Ataoja’s palace that an adult male, later identified as Semilola Odunayo Monday, ‘m’, also known as “Ankara”, aged 26, scaled the fence of the Ataoja’s palace in Osogbo and forcibly entered the premises. He was immediately challenged by residents and domestic staff but was unable to give a reasonable excuse and fled. In the process of pursuit, he sustained bodily injuries and was rushed to the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where he was admitted for medical treatment.

Following improvement in his condition, the suspect was interrogated and admitted entering the palace premises through the fence. He stated that he had no intention to assassinate or harm His Imperial Majesty or any other person, attributing his conduct to excessive intake of substances.

The committee further reported that the suspect was not in possession of firearms or any offensive weapon at the time of the incident. In line with due process, he was arraigned on a charge of attempted felony on 8 June 2026 before Magistrate Court II, Osogbo, and remanded at a correctional centre.

The Command called on members of the public and palace emissaries with relevant information about the incident to come forward, noting that investigations remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man, Odunayo Monday, was remanded in the Ilesa correctional centre by a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, over allegations of unlawfully entering the Ataoja of Osogbo’s palace by scaling the fence.

The prosecutor, Rasak Olayiwola, told the court that the defendant unlawfully entered the palace by jumping the fence, an act punishable under the law.

The charge sheet stated: “That you Odunayo Semilola Monday ‘m’ on the 2nd day of June, 2026 at about 10 p.m. at Ataoja palace, Oja-oba area, Osogbo, in the Osogbo magisterial district did attempt to commit felony when you jumped over the fence of Ataoja palace with intent to commit felony therein and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 508 of Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol II, Laws of Osun State, Nigeria 2002.”

The defendant, who did not have legal representation, pleaded guilty to the charge and pleaded for mercy.

When asked why he jumped the fence into the palace, Monday told the court he went there seeking help from the monarch.

“I wanted to go and meet Kabiesi for help. Please, forgive me,” he said.

Magistrate Muibah Olatunji convicted Monday and ordered that he be remanded in a correctional centre.

The court adjourned the case to 29 June for sentencing.