Belhomz Properties CEO advocates quality, innovation in Abuja real estate market

Bello Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of Belhomz Properties, has reiterated the need for quality-driven developments, innovation, and investor confidence as key factors shaping the future of Abuja’s real estate sector.

Lawal, who leads the Abuja-based real estate firm, said the evolving property market requires developers to move beyond the traditional focus on building and selling houses to creating sustainable communities and long-term investment opportunities.

Speaking on developments in the sector, he noted that Abuja continues to attract growing interest from local and diaspora investors due to its expanding infrastructure, increasing population, and rising demand for quality residential and commercial properties.

According to him, the future of the Federal Capital Territory’s property market lies in deliberate, high-quality developments that combine functionality, security, elegance, and long-term value appreciation.

He maintained that real estate should serve as a platform for wealth creation, improved lifestyles, and community development, rather than merely a vehicle for property transactions.

As Abuja strengthens its position as one of Africa’s emerging investment destinations, Lawal said developers must focus on projects that deliver sustainable value while supporting broader urban growth.