Wike giving strong practical expression to Renewed Hope Agenda through action, commitment, results – CCECC

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is giving strong practical expression to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through action, commitment and results.

The Executive Director of CCECC Nigeria, Shao Zong, stated this while delivering his remarks at the completion ceremony of the access road bypassing the airport’s second runway, from Bill Clinton Drive to Tunga Madaki Settlement in Abuja.

Shao said the successful completion of the project was the result of the strong leadership and constant guidance of the FCT Minister, together with the close coordination and hard work of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the surrounding communities and the CCECC project team.

The CCECC Executive Director said: “For many years, the Tunga Madaki community did not receive enough attention and development. But under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Your Excellency, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, the voice of this community has truly been heard. Your Excellency made it clear that the needs of the community should be taken seriously and addressed where possible.

“Therefore, what we are commissioning today is not simply a seven-kilometre road and a bridge. More importantly, it means that from today, the Tunga Madaki community is more fully integrated into the life, movement, and development of Abuja.

“What I also want to say is that this achievement did not come by chance. It is a clear reflection of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is to bring real infrastructure that meets the real needs of the people.

“Here in the FCT, Your Excellency, the Honourable Minister, has continued to give strong practical expression to this vision through action, commitment and results. During your recent lecture on leadership and infrastructure development at the University of Port Harcourt, Your Excellency said that leadership is not a privilege to be enjoyed, but a responsibility to be discharged with courage, discipline and results.”

He further said that whether in Katampe, Maitama and other parts of the city centre, or in Kubwa, Kuje, Gwagwalada and other satellite towns, people could always see Wike at construction sites.

“For this project in particular, we cannot remember how many times Your Excellency came to the site to inspect the works, give guidance, and push everyone forward. It was this hands-on leadership that enabled us to complete the project ahead of schedule and gather here today for its commissioning. In this sense, this project truly reflects Your Excellency’s words: ‘No leadership proves itself more clearly than in the infrastructure it leaves behind,’” he added.

Shao expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, whom he referred to as “Mr Project and Execution Specialist.”

“Through projects like this, the Renewed Hope Agenda is gradually translating into better roads, better access, and better living conditions for the people,” he stated.