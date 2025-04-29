From Adesuwa Tsan

Ms Rinsola Abiola, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, has urged young Nigerian women to actively participate in politics and public service to drive societal change.

Speaking at the Beyond Boundaries Young Women’s Leadership Conference at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja, she encouraged women to shift from advocacy to leadership roles to achieve meaningful governance reforms.

“Young women’s advocacy is rooted in passion, clarity, and courage,” Abiola said. “True power emerges when advocacy evolves into tangible, effective action; when young women occupy a seat at the table and effect meaningful change.”

The second edition of the annual conference, organised by Beyond Boundaries in partnership with Abiola’s office, focused on leadership representation, digital literacy, and financial inclusion. It convened women leaders, government officials, private sector executives, and creatives.

Abiola commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for prioritising young women’s inclusion in governance through the Renewed Hope agenda. “This administration is aware of the challenges that young women leaders face—limited access to resources, cultural stereotypes, and systemic inequalities,” she said.

“The President Tinubu-led administration is resolute in its commitment to dismantling these barriers through education, mentorship, policies, and genuine community support.”

She noted that the conference, launched in 2024, aims to build leadership capacity among young women and promote youth development and gender empowerment.

Abiola praised Beyond Boundaries and its founder, Ms. Olu Olufemi-White, for organising the event, which featured speakers including Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy; Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs; and Hannatu Musawa, Minister for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

Private sector and civil society voices included Owen Omogiafo, CEO of Transcorp; Banke Meshida-Lawal, beauty entrepreneur; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, tech founder; and Teniola Apata, known as Teni.

Abiola concluded with a call to action: “Support young women’s voices by amplifying them. Mentor young leaders by sharing knowledge. Invest in their initiatives with time, resources, and faith. Consider careers in public service, as there is so much we can do to shape the future of our country and impact others like us.”

The event was supported by Matrix Energy, Parthian Partners, WRAPA, NASENI, the MacArthur Foundation, Jaiz Bank, NEXIM Bank, and the Dangote Foundation.