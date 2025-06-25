By Seyi Babalola

The Presidency has reacted to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s latest interview, in which he criticised President Bola Tinubu.

Daniel Bwala, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, stated that El-Rufai attempted to rewrite history without proof to support his claims.

Bwala stated that the coalition of opposition lawmakers was made up of internally displaced politicians.

Bwala wrote on X that the coalition is dead on arrival.

In an interview with Arise Television, the former governor stated that Tinubu cannot run for president again because he has a 91 percent unfavourable rating in the North and Southeast.

Among other things, El-Rufai claimed that Tinubu’s cabinet lacks quality, emphasising that it is a joke.

The previous Minister of the Federal Capital Territory stated that the coalition has not adopted any political party.

However, Bwala wrote: “I listened to the interview of my elder brother @elrufai Nasir El-Rufai, on Prime Time Arise TV tonight.

“He didn’t say anything new or outside the realm of what anyone in the opposition or coalition would say.

“What is however strange is how he tried to re-write history, and his facts were not supported by any shred of evidence

“Their coalition is still an association of internally displaced politicians formed for a wild goose chase. Dead on arrival.”