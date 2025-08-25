From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Yobe State government has deployed an early warning alert system to monitor river flows, sensitisation of community members, and training of local government response teams against flood disasters in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Goje Mohammed, disclosed this on Monday while unveiling the state’s 2025 Preparedness Plan against floods at a press conference in Damaturu, the state capital.

Mohammed explained that key features of the preparedness plan include dissemination of NiMet and other government agencies’ climate forecasts to high-risk local government areas.

“Our 2025 Flood Preparedness Plan is comprehensive and multi-dimensional, designed to anticipate risks, mobilise resources, and strengthen community resilience,” he announced.

He said the government was aware of the negative impact of flash floods on people’s livelihoods, health, and public and private infrastructure.

The SEMA head recalled that the August 15 flash flood in Potiskum Local Government in the state affected 21 settlements across five wards. He said 1,261 households (12,470 individuals) were also displaced by the incident.

He disclosed that SEMA deployed an emergency field team and volunteers to Nangere Local Government on August 17 following a distress call on a flood incident. He said 550 houses comprising 2,937 individuals were supported.

He commended the state governor for his proactive response to emergency needs, noting that this has helped SEMA to support victims with food and non-food items and rebuild infrastructure, among others.