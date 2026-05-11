Yobe College of Nursing matriculates 147 students

The Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifer y, Damaturu, Yobe State, has admitted 147 students into its Nursing and Midwifery programme during its 2025/2026 Matriculation Ceremony, which was held at the institution’s Convention Hall, Damaturu, recently.

The even t attracted key stakeholders, including the Yobe State Coordinator of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Mohammed Umaru Mohammed, who represented the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede. Also in attendance were the Provost, management staff, parents’ guardians, and members of the academic community.

Delivering the Registrar’s message, the State Coordinator congratulated the newly admitted students on their good fortune. He urged them to uphold discipline, integrity, and academic excellence throughout their studies, while reaffirming the Board’s commitment to maintaining credible admission standards nationwide.

“Your admission is not merely a personal milestone but a call to service. Nigeria’s healthcare system needs professionals, who are not only competent but also ethical and compassionate. Let your journey here, therefore, reflect diligence and strong character, ” he stated.

He further reminded the students that the matriculation oath binds them to the rules and regulations of both the College and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the Provost, Mallam Ibrahim Mamman Nasir, expressed appreciation to the Yobe State Government for its continued investment in health education.

He noted that many graduates of the College are currently manning various healthcare facilities across institution’s role in strengthening the state’s health sector.

He also used the opportunity presented by the occasion to reiterate the college management’s strict policies against examination malpractice, indecent dressing, and other forms of misconduct.

The Provost commended JAMB for promoting transparency and standardizing tertiary institution admission processes.

Highlights of the ceremony included the administration of the matriculation oath, formal presentation of students by Heads of Departments, and cultural performances.

Parents and guardians present at the event expressed gratitude to both the college and the Yobe State Government for creating opportunities for their wards to pursue careers in nursing and midwifery.