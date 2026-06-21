Yewa Festival 2026 unveiled to drive economy, heritage preservation in Ogun

Organisers of Yewa Festival 2026 have officially unveiled what is being positioned as one of Nigeria’s most ambitious cultural tourism and economic development initiatives, calling on corporate organisations, government institutions, development agencies, investors, media organisations and the global Yewa diaspora to participate in a project designed to unlock the cultural and economic potential of Yewa Land.

The official unveiling took place during the Yewa Festival Sponsors & Media Parley held on Thursday, June 18 in Lagos, bringing together traditional rulers, corporate executives, tourism stakeholders, government representatives, media leaders, investors, cultural advocates and development partners.

Designed as a 9-day cultural experience from September 4th – 12th, 2026, spanning multiple towns across Yewa Land in Ogun State, Yewa Festival 2026 will celebrate the history, culture, enterprise, creativity and people of the region while creating a sustainable platform for tourism development, youth empowerment, cultural preservation, entrepreneurship and strategic partnerships.

Going by the success of past editions, the festival is expected to attract about 30,000 visitors from across Nigeria and beyond, including tourists, cultural enthusiasts, investors, business leaders, creatives, government officials and members of the global Yewa community.

Speaking during the unveiling, members of the Festival Steering Committee described the initiative as a transformational project aimed at repositioning Yewa Land as a major destination for cultural tourism, investment and economic opportunities.

According to the Chairman of the Carnival and Tourism Advancement Board of Yewaland (Cataby) under the aegis of the Yewa People Development Council (YPDC), Otunba Lekan Asuni, Yewa Festival 2026 is “being developed not only as a celebration of heritage but as a platform capable of generating measurable economic impact through increased visitor traffic, support for local businesses, promotion of indigenous arts and culture, youth engagement programmes, creative industry opportunities and enhanced visibility for the region”.

The CEO of Enhance360 Limited, Mr. Seun Adeleye, noted that as the project consultant and producers, they have put all plans in place for the festival to provide a unique platform for brands seeking meaningful engagement with consumers, communities and cultural audiences through sponsorships, experiential activations, exhibitions, hospitality, entertainment, tourism and social impact initiatives.

“Beyond its cultural significance, the festival is expected to stimulate conversations around regional development, infrastructure, youth opportunities, talent and investment promotion, community advancement and the preservation of indigenous heritage for future generations”, he said.

Situated in Ogun West Senatorial District and strategically positioned between Lagos and the Republic of Benin, Yewa Land occupies an important cultural and economic corridor with deep historical significance and strong potential for tourism-driven development. The region comprises communities across Yewa North, Yewa South, Ipokia and Imeko-Afon, with historical connections extending across national borders.

The Steering Committee also announced that discussions are ongoing with corporate organisations, development institutions, tourism stakeholders, media organisations and public sector leaders to build a broad coalition capable of delivering a world-class festival experience.

For media organisations, Yewa Festival 2026 presents a unique opportunity to participate in the storytelling of one of Nigeria’s emerging cultural destinations while helping to amplify narratives around heritage, tourism, enterprise and community development. “We will be welcoming as many media partnerships as possible,” they promised.

For government institutions and policymakers, organisers described the festival as a complementary platform capable of supporting broader objectives around tourism growth, cultural diplomacy, job creation, creative economy development and regional visibility.

The festival’s programming is expected to feature cultural exhibitions, traditional performances, heritage showcases, tourism experiences, youth-focused initiatives, business engagements, entertainment attractions and community activities designed to celebrate the identity and aspirations of Yewa people while attracting national and international attention.

As preparations intensify, organisers expressed confidence that Yewa Festival 2026 will evolve into a signature biennial event capable of joining the ranks of Nigeria’s most influential cultural festivals, creating lasting economic and social benefits for communities across Yewa Land and Ogun State.

About Yewa Festival

Yewa Festival is a cultural tourism and economic development initiative established to celebrate the heritage, people, enterprise and future of Yewa Land in Ogun State, Nigeria. Through culture, tourism, business engagement and strategic partnerships, the festival seeks to promote regional development, preserve cultural identity, empower young people and position Yewa Land as a destination for investment, tourism and global cultural exchange.