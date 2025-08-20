From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has been conferred with the prestigious titles of Eminent Peace Ambassador and Humanitarian Champion by the United Nations International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA).

The award was presented, Tuesday, during the 2025 United Nations World Humanitarian Day held at Best Western Hotels, Enugu.

According to Dr. Larry-Goodwill Ajiola of IAWPA, the recognition was based on Gov. Mbah’s exemplary use of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in implementing his developmental projects.

“Mbah is one of the best governors who is using UN SDGs to execute his projects. We are also honouring him because we need quality people in our association, the International Association of World Peace Advocates,” Ajiola stated.

Representing the governor at the occasion, Enugu State Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Ngozi Enih, reiterated the state’s commitment to achieving the SDGs.

She noted that Mbah has established a dedicated department and appointed two Senior Personal Advisers to oversee the implementation of the goals.

“Our governor is deeply empathetic, which is why we have a special department in charge of the SDGs. The work we are doing today resonates deeply with his mandate, particularly with SDG5. By 2030, the state aims to achieve significant progress on most development goals,” she said.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Dr. Ajiola emphasised the tireless efforts of humanitarian workers worldwide.

“We gather to honour those who risk everything to help those in need. Their selflessness, compassion, and dedication inspire us. Today, we celebrate the impact of humanitarian aid, share stories of resilience and hope, and reflect on challenges ahead,” he said.

In a keynote lecture titled “A time to critique the United Nations existence,” Prof. Florence Orabueze, Director of the Institute of Maritime Studies, UNN, observed that despite the UN’s long existence, inequalities persist worldwide.

She acknowledged the UN’s efforts to curb the proliferation of warheads but lamented that global peace continues to elude humanity, citing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

“The UN Charter calls for equality and non-discrimination, yet powerful nations continue to violate these principles against citizens and migrants from developing countries,” she remarked.

Prof. Kingsley Obioha, in his presentation, stressed that lasting peace in the world begins with peace in the family.

“By fostering happy homes and families, we contribute to a better society. Family crises can spill over into larger societal conflicts, so building strong, harmonious households is key to global peace,” he concluded.