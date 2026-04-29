World Cup set for major cash boost as FIFA targets red card clampdown

By Seyi Babalola

FIFA increased overall World Cup financial allocations to roughly $900 million on Tuesday, citing worries about rising tournament costs for participating teams.

Football’s worldwide governing body said in a statement that the money shared by the 48 teams competing in the finals in Mexico, Canada, and the United States will now total $871 million, up from the initial $727 million announced in December.

The cash injection was announced following a meeting of FIFA’s ruling council ahead of the body’s Congress taking place in Vancouver on Thursday.

The hefty increase comes after several FIFA members reportedly argued that the high cost of travel, tax and overall operations could result in them losing money from taking part in the tournament.

FIFA has now moved to alleviate those concerns, hiking an award of $1.5 million for “preparation costs” to $2.5 million for each of the qualified teams.

A payment of $9 million for qualifying for the tournament has also been increased to $10 million.

Further contributions for team delegation costs and increased team ticketing allocations are also part of the overall increase.

“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game.”

FIFA expects to generate approximately $13 billion from the current four-year World Cup cycle, which culminates with this year’s tournament, the largest in history.

FIFA’s prize money for the 2026 tournament, announced last year, had already shattered the cash handed out at the 2022 World Cup, increasing by 50 per cent.

The increase in cash payments comes with FIFA increasingly under fire for the high cost of tickets to the tournament, while some local authorities in the United States have dramatically raised transport costs during the event.

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed that legislation amendments will be implemented during the World Cup, which begins on June 11 in Mexico City.

As part of a new anti-racism program, players who cover their mouths during confrontations with opponents will henceforth receive a red card.

In a statement following a meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in Vancouver on Tuesday, FIFA confirmed that the rule was one of two law changes that would be introduced at the World Cup.

“At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card,” FIFA said.