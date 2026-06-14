World Cup 2026: Ancelotti explains Brazil’s stumble against Morocco

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has blamed nerves, poor ball retention and a lack of balance for his side’s 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time world champions were made to work hard after Morocco struck first through Ismael Saibari before Vinícius Júnior levelled for Brazil.

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti admitted that Brazil struggled to settle into the game and paid the price for a shaky first-half display.

“I think this match, especially the first half, was very difficult. Because I think the team was a bit too nervous, lost possession a lot, and lacked balance on the field,” Ancelotti said.

Despite dropping points, the Brazilian coach expressed confidence that his side would improve as the tournament progresses.

“The second half was much better. It was a difficult match, but the team will be better in the next game.”

Morocco impressed throughout the encounter, frustrating Brazil with disciplined defending and quick transitions, while Vinícius Júnior’s equaliser ensured the South Americans avoided an opening-match defeat.

The result leaves both teams with a point apiece in Group C. Brazil will now shift focus to their next fixture against Haiti, while Morocco prepare for a crucial clash against Scotland as the race for a place in the knockout stage gathers momentum.