Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi has secured a place in the 100m men’s final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships taking place in Tokyo.

Ajayi’s qualification on Sunday makes him the first Nigerian to achieve the milestone in 18 years; Olusoji Fasuba achieved the same feat in 2007.

Ajayi clocked 9.9 seconds, finishing second in Heat 1 of the semi-final race while claiming one of the two automatic qualification spots.

The race was a sub-10-second for the sixth time in Ajayi’s career, ensuring a qualification on his birthday.

Ajayi, 21, finished a 100th of a second behind the reigning 100m Olympics champion, Noah Lyles, who came first in the race.