Women’s group hails House of Representatives’ progress in the constitutional amendment process

The Women’s Political Participation Technical Working Group (TWG) has commended the House of Representatives for advancing the constitutional amendment process, while expressing confidence that the proposed Special Seats for Women Bill remains on course for passage.

In a statement issued on Thursday following the House plenary session, the group clarified that the bill, which seeks to reserve legislative seats for women, was not brought to a vote due to the number of bills listed for consideration and delays caused by unresolved floor disputes.

Despite the postponement, the TWG noted that progress was made on constitutional reforms, with the State Police Bill successfully debated and passed by the House.

According to the group, the Special Seats Bill remains on the order paper and is expected to be considered when the National Assembly resumes from recess on July 7, 2026.

The TWG also highlighted a significant development in the bill’s provisions, revealing that it now includes two reserved Senate seats for women from each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, bringing the total number of reserved Senate seats to twelve.

The group praised lawmakers for approving the State Police Bill and called on members of the House to support Bill 20, the Special Seats for Women Bill, when it comes up for consideration.

“We commend the House for passing the State Police Bill and urge members to vote YES on Bill 20: Special Seats for Women Bill,” the statement said.

The Women’s Political Participation Technical Working Group pledged to continue engaging legislators, stakeholders, and the media to build support for the bill and ensure its eventual passage.

The group also encouraged advocates and development partners to remain committed to the campaign for increased women’s representation in governance.

“This bill is closer to passage than ever before,” the statement added.