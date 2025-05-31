Ekiti State Government in a major demonstration of commitment to public health and tobacco control has declared Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, a Smoke-Free city.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s World No Tobacco Day (WNTD 2025), Honourable Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, warned residents of the dangers of tobacco use, advising them to inculcate healthy lifestyles.

The Commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, at the event organised in collaboration with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), described tobacco use as a major public health threat with far-reaching consequences.

He noted that this year’s WNTD theme— “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine”—challenges governments and communities to confront the deceptive strategies employed by the tobacco and nicotine industry, particularly their aggressive targeting of young and vulnerable populations.

“One of the most concerning aspects of the industry’s strategy is the calculated targeting of youth,” she said. “Through sleek packaging, flavoured products, and digital campaigns, they portray tobacco and nicotine use as trendy and sophisticated. But behind this mask lies the grim truth. Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths globally, responsible for millions of lives lost each year.”

Filani urged stakeholders to unmask the industry’s tactics by empowering communities with accurate information, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and supporting those on the path to quitting tobacco. “Our youth deserve to grow up in environments free from the manipulation of profit-driven industries,” he said.

At the event, Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government, Hon. Bosun Osaloni, formally declared Ado-Ekiti a Smoke-Free City. He announced that smoking is now prohibited in public spaces across the city—including schools, motor parks, and offices—and that the local government will begin full domestication and enforcement of the Ekiti State Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Law, 2012.

“We are proud to stand on the side of public health, safety, and the right of every resident to breathe clean air,” Osaloni said. “Today, we commit to protecting our children, workers, and elders from the harms of tobacco and second-hand smoke. Ado-Ekiti is officially a Smoke-Free City.”

Responding to the declaration, CAPPA Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, praised the move as a defining moment in Nigeria’s tobacco control efforts. He noted that it reflects strong political will and alignment with global public health best practices.

“By declaring Ado-Ekiti a no-go area for the tobacco industry’s products of death and disease, Ekiti has once again demonstrated leadership,” he said. “This move will protect non-smokers, reshape social norms, and ensure a healthier future for our youth.”

Oluwafemi also highlighted the emerging threat of novel tobacco products such as e-cigarettes, which are often deceptively marketed to young people as safer alternatives. “They are neither safe nor alternatives to wellness,” he said. “A smoke-free Ekiti—and, by extension, a network of smoke-free cities—is a necessary response to the tobacco industry’s evolving tactics.”.